Assam: Ferry Services Between Jorhat, Majuli Suspended

Ferry services between Majuli and Jorhat were on Tuesday suspended again in light of the Brahmaputra River flowing above danger levels.
According to information received, the decision was taken by the Inland Water Transport Department (IWTD) in the wake of the water level of Brahmaputra River rising above danger levels.
As a result, ferry services between Jorhat’s Nimatighat and Kamalabari ferry ghat in Majuli were suspended.
It may be noted that according to the daily flood report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday, the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger levels, while no other river in Assam is flowing above the highest flood level.
The report mentioned that three revenue circles in two districts, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh of Assam still remain affected by the floods. Jonai and Sissiborgaon revenue circles in Dhemaji and Chabua in Dibrugarh are reeling from the affects of floods.
According to the report, as of now, a solitary relief camp is operating in Dhemaji’s Jonai which is catering to the needs of 48 inmates including eight children who are still camped there as flood waters continue to disrupt normal lives in these regions.
In the last 24 hours, no human lives were lost and no person was reported missing, added the daily flood report. In addition, no damage was caused to property including houses and livestock in the same period.
Meanwhile, incidents of erosion were reported from Chapar in Dhubri, Tengakhat in Dibrugarh, Bihpuria in Lakhimpur, Laharighat in Morigaon, and Barkhetri in Nalbari, while a landslide was reported in Dima Hasao’s Haflong in the last 24 hours, the report added.