"Nigoni" Caught with Drugs in Assam's Dispur

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam apprehended a drug peddler known as "Nigoni," during a raid and seized a substantial quantity of illegal drugs at Guwahati's Jayanagar on August 3.
The operation was conducted at Jayanagar, on the footpath of Sixmile Road, opposite Card Mahal, under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station where the STF recovered 23 vials containing suspected heroin, totaling 31 grams, along with one mobile handset used in the drug trade.
The arrested individual was identified as Stephen Milick (26) "Nigoni" residing at Majulipur, Khanapara.
The STF is currently completing the necessary formalities in connection with this operation.