NCB Guwahati Seizes 934.510 Kg of Ganja in Mangaldoi; Nabs Drug Trafficker

In a significant operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal Unit has seized a staggering 934.510 kg of Ganja and arrested an individual involved in inter-state drug trafficking.
Acting on special intelligence and continuous surveillance, the NCB identified and dismantled a syndicate transporting the contraband from Senapati (Manipur) to Kolkata (West Bengal).
On the evening of August 2, 2024, NCB officials intercepted a truck near a roadside dhaba and restaurant on Barpalaha, Mangaldoi Road, Kamrup (Assam). The operation led to the recovery of the massive haul of Ganja, which was cleverly concealed in plastic packets hidden within a specially constructed cavity in the truck.
The apprehended individual has been identified as Surjit Singh from Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The successful seizure highlights NCB’s ongoing commitment to tackling drug trafficking and disrupting illegal drug networks operating across states.