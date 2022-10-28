Nipon Goswami Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Veteran actor and theatre artist Nipon Goswami, who passed away yesterday, was laid to rest with full state honours at Nabagraha Cemetery in Guwahati on Friday.

The renowned actor passed away at the age of 80 after suffering a cardiac arrest at Nemcare Hospital, where he had been under treatment since October 24, after falling ill.

Following his demise, tributes have flew in from all corners of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise via Twitter.

PM Modi wrote, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Nipon Goswami, who made a pioneering contribution to the Assamese film industry.”

“His diverse works will be remembered by several film lovers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he further wrote.

Mourning his demise, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to write in Assamese, “I am pained to hear of Assamese film industry’s evergreen actor Nipon Goswami’s passing away. In my youth, while working for the film ‘Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati’, I had the chance of meeting him and I was blessed at the opportunity.”

“He played thoughtful characters in many Assamese films and his contribution to the cultural world will never be forgotten by the people of Assam. I pray to God for the eternal peace of the late actor and extend my condolences to the bereaved family,” added the Assam CM.