Guwahati: NITI Aayog Hosts Workshop to Boost District-Level SDG Implementation

NITI Aayog, in partnership with the Transformation and Development Department of Assam, organised a North Eastern Region workshop on enhancing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) outcomes at the district level under the State Support Mission at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Thursday. The event brought together senior policymakers, administrators and development partners to deliberate on improving SDG implementation across districts in the region.

Advertisment

The inaugural session was attended by Transport and Bodoland Welfare Minister Charan Boro, NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul, SITA Vice-Chairman Narayan Chandra Borkataky, Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, North Eastern Council Secretary Satinder Bhalla, NITI Aayog Programme Director Rajib Sen, UNDP Resident Representative Dr Angela Lusigi, Transformation and Development Department Secretary Dilip Kumar Bora and SITA CEO P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Charan Boro said that while SDGs have a global vision, their real impact is realised at the grassroots level. He stressed that the goals must translate into tangible improvements in villages, towns, schools and households. Highlighting Assam’s progress, he noted that the state has moved from the “aspirant” category to becoming a front-runner in the SDG India Index.

Dr VK Paul acknowledged the role of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in supporting SDG initiatives and underlined that India’s development trajectory depends on keeping SDGs at the forefront. He called for identifying gaps and preparing clear, actionable roadmaps to accelerate progress.

Narayan Chandra Borkataky commended NITI Aayog’s efforts to strengthen cooperative federalism and assist states in achieving SDG targets. Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota reflected on policy initiatives undertaken since 2016, particularly during his tenure in the Finance Department, which aligned closely with SDG objectives and laid the foundation for inclusive and sustainable development. He urged the North Eastern states to assess their current SDG performance, identify shortfalls and move ahead in a coordinated manner.

NEC Secretary Satinder Bhalla reiterated the Council’s commitment to partnering with states to promote inclusive growth in the North East. UNDP’s Dr Angela Lusigi observed that the region is emerging as a benchmark in SDG implementation and emphasised the need for strong data systems, effective localisation strategies and efficient delivery mechanisms.

The workshop seeks to provide a comprehensive overview of SDG progress across NER districts and encourage district administrations to translate insights into concrete, time-bound action plans. A key highlight is the “Zoom-In Effect,” a data convergence approach designed to help District Commissioners identify development gaps through the NER Index and leverage the Panchayat Advancement Index to pinpoint blocks or Gram Panchayats requiring targeted interventions.

To further institutionalise sustainable development practices, the workshop is set to introduce a “Step-by-Step Guide for SDG Budget Tagging,” developed in collaboration with UNDP. The guide aims to align state and district budgets directly with SDG targets, ensuring that financial planning supports measurable development outcomes.

The deliberations underscored a collective push to strengthen district-level implementation and enhance coordinated efforts across the North Eastern Region to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.