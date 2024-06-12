National

Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Charge as Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

After taking charge, Minister Scindia met with senior officials to review ongoing schemes and projects under the ministry.
Jyotiraditya Scindia assumed office as the Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan today. He was welcomed by Dr. Sukanta Mazumdar, Minister of State in the Ministry of DoNER, along with senior officials of the ministry.

After taking charge, Minister Scindia met with senior officials to review ongoing schemes and projects under the ministry. During his interaction with the media, Scindia emphasized the importance of the North Eastern region in the national agenda, highlighting the Prime Minister's dedication to its development.

"The Prime Minister has always prioritized the North Eastern region, and we are committed to realizing his vision," said Scindia. "Our commitment is to accelerate the development of this region and establish new benchmarks for modern development."

The Minister reiterated the government's resolve to bring about significant progress and modernization to the North Eastern states, ensuring that they receive the attention and resources necessary for their growth and prosperity.

