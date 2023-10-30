Nitin Gadkari Arrives in Guwahati, Offers Prayers at Kamakhya Temple

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who is on a one-day visit to Guwahati, offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple on Monday.
The Union Minister visited the temple along with his wife and sought the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya, reports said. He offered special prayers at the temple.
Earlier today, Gadkari along with his wife arrived at Guwahati’s Borjhar airport.
According to reports, the union minister will review national highway projects currently underway in Assam and other states of the Northeast.
Various national highway projects are underway in Assam and other states in the region under the NHIDCL (National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.) and NHAI (National Highways Authority of India). Gadkari is also slated to lay foundation stones for a few NH projects.