Nitin Gadkari Hoists India’s Tallest National Flag at Attari-Wagah Border

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated a 418 feet tall, the tallest national flag in the country at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab’s Amritsar district.
Speaking at the event, Nitin Gadkari told ANI, “It is the golden day of my life. I have come to the Attari-Wagah border for the first time. NHAI has installed the tallest national flag here. There is a place that inspires you to be patriotic. I have done a lot of things in life- tunnels, bridges but this is the most amazing. I am delighted. I thank the jawans who are guarding our borders.”
It may be mentioned that earlier in 2017, a 360-foot flag was installed at a cost of Rs. 3.5 crore at the borders. However, after Pakistan hoisted a taller flag (400 feet) adjacent to the Wagah check-post on the opposite side in the same year, the new tricolor turned 18 feet taller than the neighbouring country’s flag.
The national flag is a horizontal tricolor of saffron at the top, white in the middle with a navy-blue wheel that represents the chakra and green at the bottom in equal proportion.
The saffron colour indicates the strength and courage of the country, white middle band indicates peace and truth with Dharma Chakra and green shows the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.
The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the design of the national flag on July 22, 1947.