Nitin Gadkari Assures US-Like Roads In Northeast Before 2024

Roads in the Northeastern region will be like those in the United States of America by the end of 2024, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Guwahati on Tuesday.
The minister of road transport and highways in India, Gadkari informed that infrastructure development projects across a total length of 17,470 kilometers and worth a total of Rs 3 lakh crores have been undertaken in the Northeastern region.
Nitin Gadkari, who is on a visit to the region to review national highway projects currently underway in Assam and other states of the Northeast, addressed reporters at Hotel Radisson Blu.
Speaking there he said, "We are regularly monitoring the projects that are getting sanctioned. Before 2024 comes to an end, we plan to introduce roads like those in America in the entire Northeastern region."
The union minister highlighted regional contractors stand to benefit from the Centre's ambitions for the region. He said that local contractors are doing good work and will be considered when handing tenders.
Gadkari said, "We are going to give work to contractors here instead of those from outside. We have found that they are doing good job."
"We did a detailed review of all the projects under the state government and have strived to resolve all the pending issues. I would like to commend Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the work he has done here," he added.
Gadkari further elucidated on all the projects, past, ongoing and future works in Assam where the total cost that the government will bear will be around Rs 1 lakh crore for 248 projects.
He said, "In Assam, we have completed 48 projects stretching 802 kilometers. Upcoming projects worth Rs 40,863 crores are in the pipeline for which the process of land acquisition has already began."
"There are ongoing projects across approximately 1,200 kilometers worth Rs 37,700 crores in Assam and we have completed a total of 136 projects over a stretch of 2,099 kilometers at a cost of Rs 12,164 crores," he added.
Gadkari further said, "In all, Assam has got 248 projects stretching over 4,091 kilometers at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore. This also includes the upcoming ropeway projects and the multimodal hub at Jogighopa."
The Union minister then went on to highlight the projects and the cost at which they were undertaken in each of the northeastern states.
Highlighting the work undertaken overall in the Northeastern region, Gadkari said, "A total of 794 projects approaching a total length of 17,470 kilometers and at a cost of Rs 3 lakh crores have been undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."