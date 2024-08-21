No Complaints Yet in DB Stock Fraud; Guwahati Police Urge Caution Amid Owner’s Disappearance

Amid growing concerns over allegations that DB Stock Broking has defrauded investors both in India and abroad, Guwahati City Commissioner Diganta Barah revealed on Wednesday that no police complaints have been filed regarding the incident.
Dipankar Barman, the owner of DB Stock Broking, and his partner Monalisa are facing serious allegations. Following Barman's disappearance from the city, Monalisa is reportedly taking refuge from the police due to threats from several investors.
Speaking to the media, Police Commissioner Diganta Barah stated, “As per our preliminary investigation, we found that DB Stock Broking was involved in investing large sums of money in the stock market. Many investors from the state and other parts of the country have invested their hard-earned money through DB Stock Broking. However, none of the investors have filed a police complaint so far. Once we receive a complaint or identify any suspicious activity, we will initiate a thorough investigation.”
Barah also urged citizens to verify online investment platforms before committing funds, highlighting the risk of unverified and unreliable applications.
“There have been several instances where investors lost their hard-earned money due to unverified online apps. This is very risky; therefore, individuals should exercise caution before investing. In the pursuit of easy gains, one might end up losing significant amounts of money,” Barah added.
Reports suggest that two prominent state ministers, along with police officers, lawyers, and government servants, may have invested substantial amounts of money in DB Stock Broking. This has added to the gravity of the situation.
Additionally, it has emerged that Dipankar Barman, whose father is a retired lecturer and mother an Income Tax department official, is currently at large and suspected of planning to flee the country. There are reports indicating that he might have applied for a visa to escape.