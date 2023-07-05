Panic Grips Citizens as Leopard Wanders in Guwahati

A leopard wandering in Guwahati’s Hengrabari area has stirred panic among people of the area.
The Assam State Zoo authorities had issued a notice regarding this and urged people of the residential colonies to be vigilant during the night hours. The District Forest Officer has appealed people not to go up the hill inside the zoo. He also advised parents not to leave their children alone.
The zoo authorities have also prohibited people from going into the dense forest in Hengrabari.
As per reports, footprints of the leopard were found on the hill for which every precaution has been taken.
Meanwhile, police patrolling team have been sent to the area for the safety of all people after the notice was issued by zoo authorities.