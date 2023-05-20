Assam: HM Amit Shah to Distribute 45,000 Appointment Letters on May 25

Due to change in schedule, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hand over appointment letters to the newly recruited youths in Assam on May 25 instead of May 26.
Shah will embark on his two-day visit to Assam on May 24 and will be participating in a significant programme on May 25 in Guwahati where the state government is planning to distribute 45,000 appointment letters to recently recruited youths across various government departments.
Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected arrangement in Khanapara ahead of the home minister's visit for the largest-ever appointment letter distribution ceremony.
Further, Shah will be laying the foundation stone of the National Forensics Science University in Guwahati during his visit.
It may be mentioned that earlier, the appointment letters to the newly recruited was scheduled to be distributed on May 11, however, owing to the political and social situation in the neighbouring state, Manipur, at the time, had to be postponed to May 26.
Later, again the date for distribution of appointment letter was rescheduled and preponed to May 25.
Meanwhile, there will no change regarding the joining dates of the candidates i.e. on June 1, 2023.