Vehicular Restrictions Issued in Guwahati for PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow

The following are the restrictions imposed on the movement of vehicles:

1. Plying of all commercial goods carrying vehicles shall be restricted on NH-17 falling under Guwahati City and DG Road, MG Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road and GS Road from 3 PM to 10 PM on 16th April, 2024.

2. Plying of slow moving vehicles / carts shall be restricted on D G Road, MG Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road and G S Road from 3 PM to 10 PM on 16th April, 2024.

3. On 16th April, 2024 from 3 PM onwards all ASTC and Private City buses to be regulated from LGBI Airport towards Khanapara via NH-17, DG Road, MG Road, B.Barooah Road, GNB Road and GS Road.

4. In the stretch from ABC Point to Assam Legislative Assembly Rotary along GS Road, the vehicles of both sides will ply on one track from 4.00 PM onwards and from 6.00 PM onwards the vehicular traffic in this stretch will not be allowed

5. This restriction will not hamper in any way the movement of emergency vehicles like Fire Tenders, Ambulances, Life Saving Drugs, Vehicles carrying Oxygen Cylinders etc.