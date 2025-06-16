No End to Guwahati’s Waterlogging Woes Despite Repeated Complaints

A fresh spell of heavy rain in the wee hours of Monday has once again brought large parts of Guwahati to a standstill, with waterlogging reported from several low-lying and densely populated areas. The persistent issue of artificial flooding has disrupted normal life, leaving citizens frustrated and helpless.

Among the worst affected areas were Nabinnagar and Anilnagar, where rainwater accumulated rapidly, submerging roads and lanes, forcing people to wade through knee-deep water during their morning commute.

Frustrated residents voiced their long-standing grievances:

“We’re exhausted by this recurring issue. How many times do we need to remind the concerned authorities? We've been dealing with the same problem for years,” said a local resident.

Despite regular claims by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Urban Development Department regarding pre-monsoon drain cleaning, no real improvement is visible on the ground.

Another local added,

“Children and the elderly are the worst affected. Every monsoon, our lives get disrupted, and the authorities continue to provide temporary fixes that lead nowhere.”

Meanwhile, the Rajgarh underpass, located in one of Guwahati’s more upscale localities, was also heavily inundated, with waterlogging reported up to knee height. Despite being a vital connector in the city’s core areas, this zone too has been consistently prone to flooding during every heavy rain.

The recurring waterlogging in Rajgarh, despite repeated civic assurances, highlights the inadequate and outdated drainage infrastructure across Guwahati.

The situation has once again raised serious concerns about the city’s monsoon preparedness and urban flood management. With more rain predicted in the coming days, residents fear that conditions may worsen unless permanent, structural solutions are implemented soon.

