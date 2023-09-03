No File Is Missing From Guwahati Office: Asam Sahitya Sabha Rubbishes Claims

Moments after reports emerged that a file went missing from Guwahati office, Asam Sahitya Sabha on Sunday clarified that not a single file or document is missing from the office.
Addressing a press conference today, the secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha informed that the news broadcasted in a few media channels and published in newspapers are fake adding that "no file is missing from our office."
He stated that the police did visit the head office of Asam Sahitya Sabha after three former officials lodged a fake complaint in Pan Bazar Police Station against them. The officials who filed the complaint against them were Abani Mohan Saharia, Kanak Bora and Bipul Deuri.
The secretary further informed that the reports of someone being admitted to ICU is also fake and urged the media houses to not publish such kinds of fabricated news.
It has also come to the fore that teasurer of the previous committee did not submit the audit report of their tenure till now. For this, an investigating committee was formed that directed them to submit the report as soon as possible, however, they did not submit yet, the secretary informed.
It may be mentioned that earlier today reports emerged that Asam Sahitya Sabha, a prominent literary organization, found itself embroiled in controversy as an important file allegedly went missing from its Guwahati office.
According to sources, in response to this puzzling disappearance, police conducted a raid at the Sahitya Sabha's office on Saturday in pursuit of the missing documents, intensifying the mystery surrounding the loss of vital financial files.
Following these media reports, the literary organisation called a press conference to clarify the matter.