Asam Sahitya Sabha Faces Controversy as Key File Vanish From Guwahati Office

Asam Sahitya Sabha, a prominent literary organization, finds itself embroiled in controversy as an important file has gone missing from its Guwahati office.
According to sources, in response to this puzzling disappearance, police conducted a raid at the Sahitya Sabha's office on Saturday in pursuit of the missing documents, intensifying the mystery surrounding the loss of vital financial files.
The situation has escalated to legal action, with former officials filing a case against the current office-bearers.
Amidst the turmoil, the Vice-President of the Sabha has called for clarity and a transparent stance on the matter, seeking answers to the unsettling turn of events.