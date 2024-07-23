Zubeen Teams Up with Guwahati Police to Locate Missing Music Director Ramen Baruah

Renowned Assamese music director Ramen Baruah has been missing since Monday morning, prompting a large-scale search effort led by Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg and supported by the Latasil police. Baruah's last known location was traced to the banks of the Brahmaputra River near the Gauhati High Court at around 10:09 am.
In response, Zubeen Garg, with assistance from the Latasil police, conducted a thorough search across several key locations including Lachit Ghat, Kamakhya Temple, Shukreshwar Devalaya, Bhootnath Temple, and Uzan Bazar Ghat. Despite their efforts, Baruah’s whereabouts remain unknown.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also expressed concern over the situation and directed Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah to mobilize all available resources for the search.
On Tuesday morning, the SDRF and NDRF conducted operations along the Brahmaputra River, concentrating their search from Pandu Ghat to Uzan Bazar Ghat.
Baruah, a prominent figure in regional music, had reportedly left for Ganesh Temple in the Latasil area but has not been seen or heard from since.
His family has filed a missing complaint with the Latasil Police Station after losing contact with him.