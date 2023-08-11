‘No Khao Gully Near Cotton Varsity’, Says GMC Official After Eviction Drive

Amid speculations about a ‘Khao Gully’ to be set up near Cotton University, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) authorities on Friday cleared the air confirming that the street food hub would not be established there.
Replying to a query on whether a ‘Khao Gully’ would be set up near the university, a GMC official said, “The ‘Khao Gully’ will not be established near Cotton University. As far as I know, the General Secretary of the university addressed a press meet where he said that it would disrupt the sanctity of the academic environment of the university. So for now, the decision to set up the street food zone has been canceled.”
Earlier today, the GMC conducted a massive eviction drive in Guwahati’s Panbazaar area. The eviction drive has been carried out in order to evict all small shops and food vendors at Nehru Park, Cotton University and areas near the food villa.
Speaking on the eviction drive, the GMC authorities said, “Today we conducted an eviction drive near the Nehru Park and Cotton University campus. We have asked all vendors and stall owners to leave the areas as soon as possible. If they fail to do so, we will have to forcefully evict them from the place.”
One of the victims of the eviction burst into tears and said that they have lost their only source of income.
A lady owning food stall said, “The authorities did not give us any prior notice before evicting this area. We have been working since morning cooking many dishes including meat and other items for our regular customers. Now, all that we cooked have to be thrown away. Who will take the blame for the loss we have incurred? The authorities are concerned in clearing the area, but are least bothered about our re-settlement.”