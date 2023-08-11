‘No Khao Gully Near Cotton Varsity’, Says GMC Official After Eviction Drive

One of the victims of the eviction burst into tears and said that they have lost their only source of income.

A lady owning food stall said, “The authorities did not give us any prior notice before evicting this area. We have been working since morning cooking many dishes including meat and other items for our regular customers. Now, all that we cooked have to be thrown away. Who will take the blame for the loss we have incurred? The authorities are concerned in clearing the area, but are least bothered about our re-settlement.”