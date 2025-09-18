No Noise Beyond 10 PM, No Pandals on Roads: Guwahati Police Lays Down Puja Rules

In light of the approaching Durga Puja celebrations, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate has released a comprehensive advisory (SOP) with the object of guaranteeing public safety, hassle-free celebration, and safeguarding life and property. The advisory emphasizes that even as Durga Puja is an occasion of faith and happiness, it should be celebrated responsibly, with unwavering compliance with law, order, and safety norms.

Important Guidelines for Puja Committees and Organisers

1. Compulsory Permissions & Safety Certificates:

Every Puja committee has to take advance permission from the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security and Protocol) for the erection of pandals. Pandal, electrical, and sound system fitness certificates are compulsory to avoid mishaps.

2. Fire & Electrical Safety:

Puja pandals should be provided with fire extinguishers, sand buckets, and other safety facilities. Proper wiring and fittings of electricity should be maintained.

3. Restrictions on Noise:

Loudspeakers and sound systems should be run within acceptable limits of 55 dB(A) between 6 AM and 10 PM and 45 dB(A) between 10 PM and 6 AM. Loudspeakers after 10 PM have been strictly prohibited.

4. Surveillance & Security:

Committees have been directed to fix CCTV cameras inside and outside pandals in consultation with police authorities. They are also required to guard the pandals, particularly at night, and provide logistical aid to police personnel deputed on the spot.

5. Crowd Management:

There should be separate entry and exit for male and female devotees in order to manage heavy traffic. Male and female volunteers must be nominated in adequate numbers, issued identity cards, and briefly made aware of duties in coordination with the police.

6. Public Safety Measures:

Regular announcements need to be made by organisers of Puja alerting visitors to pickpockets, chain snatchers, and suspicious packages. A 24x7 help centre needs to be established in all pandals. Emergency medical squads with doctors need to be kept on standby, and an emergency zone needs to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

7. Traffic & VIP Security:

Committees should make sure that pandals and processions do not obstruct public roads or interfere with normal traffic. Any VIP or high-profile visit needs to be intimated to the police beforehand.

8. Clean and Eco-friendly Celebrations:

The advisory lays emphasis on the use of biodegradable material for pandals and idols and discourages plastic and other non-biodegradables. The committees are also asked to keep their surroundings clean during and post-celebrations and adopt eco-friendly immersion rules strictly to avoid water pollution.

9. Prohibited Activities:

Alcohol and tobacco consumption near and within pandals have been prohibited. Crackers during immersion, compulsory collection of donations, and non-devotional music during idol immersion are also strictly banned.

10. Community Harmony:

Police have appealed to organisers to ensure peace, brotherhood, and communal harmony during celebrations at all times, cautioning against any such act that can cause disturbance to public order or sentiments.

Don'ts Issued by Police:

No Pandals on Public Roads: Pandals must not obstruct thoroughfares or cause traffic congestion.

No Unauthorized Processions: All processions require prior permission.

No Parking Near Pandals: Vehicles must not be parked within 100 metres of a pandal.

No Overcrowding: Committees must regulate the flow of visitors to prevent stampedes or accidents.

No Plastic or Hazardous Materials: Non-biodegradable materials, inflammable items like petrol or diesel, and posters/banners defacing public property are banned.

No Excessive Noise: Loudspeakers beyond 10 PM or above permissible limits are prohibited.

No Pollution of Water Bodies: Idol immersions must follow eco-friendly practices.

No Crackers During Immersion: Bursting firecrackers has been banned to avoid accidents.

Music Restrictions: Only devotional songs are to be played during immersion.

No Forceful Donations: Forceful collection of donations or contributions is strictly illegal and punishable.

No Disturbance of Public Harmony: Any activity hurting the sentiments of different communities is forbidden.

Last Word of Caution

The Commissionerate has set it straight that any breaches of these guidelines will be reflected directly on the respective Puja committees, and legal action would follow.

Durga Puja is among the biggest festivals celebrated in Guwahati, with lakhs of devotees visiting every year. Through this advisory, the police want to make sure that the celebrations are joyful, safe, eco-friendly, and respectful of public order.

