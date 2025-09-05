Pitru Paksha 2025: Dates, Shradh Calendar, Timings, Rituals, and Significance

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh Paksha, Apara Paksha, Sorah Shraddha, and Mahalaya Paksha, is a sacred 16-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to paying homage to one’s ancestors. Hindus believe that during this time, the souls of departed ancestors visit Earth to accept offerings made by their descendants.
In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7 (Sunday) and conclude on September 21 (Sunday) with Sarva Pitru Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya).
Pitru Paksha 2025 Dates and Timings
Start Date: September 7, 2025 (Sunday)
End Date: September 21, 2025 (Sunday)
Pitru Paksha Purnima Tithi: Begins at 1:41 AM on September 7, ends at 11:38 PM on the same day
Sarva Pitru Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya): September 21, 2025
Kutup Muhurat (Best Time for Shradh Offerings): September 21, from 11:00 AM to 12:40 PM
This period falls in the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, right after Ganesh Visarjan, and coincides with Dakshinayan, when the Sun begins its southward journey.
Pitru Paksha 2025 Shradh Calendar
Each day of Pitru Paksha is devoted to specific ancestors, depending on their lunar tithi of death.
Sept 7 (Sun): Purnima Shradh
Sept 8 (Mon): Pratipada Shradh
Sept 9 (Tue): Dwitiya Shradh
Sept 10 (Wed): Tritiya & Chaturthi Shradh
Sept 11 (Thu): Maha Bharani & Panchami Shradh
Sept 12 (Fri): Shashthi Shradh
Sept 13 (Sat): Saptami Shradh
Sept 14 (Sun): Ashtami Shradh
Sept 15 (Mon): Navami Shradh
Sept 16 (Tue): Dashami Shradh
Sept 17 (Wed): Ekadashi Shradh
Sept 18 (Thu): Dwadashi Shradh
Sept 19 (Fri): Trayodashi & Magha Shradh
Sept 20 (Sat): Chaturdashi Shradh
Sept 21 (Sun): Sarva Pitru Amavasya (final day for all ancestors)
Pitru Paksha 2025 Rituals
Hindus observe Shradh with devotion, following ancient traditions that symbolize gratitude and remembrance.
Tarpan: Offering water mixed with sesame seeds to ancestors while chanting mantras.
Pind Daan: Offering rice balls (pinda) mixed with ghee and honey to symbolically nourish the souls.
Brahmin Bhojan & Dan: Feeding Brahmins and donating food, clothes, or essentials.
Havan: Sacred fire rituals performed to transmit offerings to ancestors via Agni.
Charity to Animals & Birds: Feeding cows, crows, dogs, and other creatures, believed to carry offerings to the souls.
Traditionally, these rituals are performed by the eldest son in the family.
Significance of Pitru Paksha
Spiritual Belief: It is believed that ancestors (Pitrs) descend to Earth during this time to bless their descendants.
Ancestral Duty (Pitru Rin): Performing Shradh is considered a sacred responsibility that frees families from ancestral debt.
Blessings for the Living: Properly conducted Shradh rituals ensure peace for departed souls and bring prosperity, health, and harmony to the living family members.
Scriptural Basis: The Garuda Purana highlights Shradh as a vital act of duty and remembrance.
In 2025, the first day of Pitru Paksha coincides with a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse), which is considered to intensify the spiritual energy of Shradh rituals, making offerings even more potent.
Regional Observances
Gaya, Bihar: Considered the holiest site for Pitru Tarpan and Pind Daan, attracting thousands of devotees.
North India: Families gather at riverbanks and temples for Shradh ceremonies.
Southern & Western India: Observed in the latter half of Bhadrapada after Ganesh Utsav.
West Bengal: Culminates with Mahalaya Amavasya, which also marks the start of Durga Puja preparations.
Pitru Paksha 2025 will be observed from September 7 to September 21, with Sarva Pitru Amavasya on the final day. This sacred period is a reminder of the eternal bond between ancestors and descendants. Through rituals like Tarpan, Pind Daan, and Brahmin Bhojan, devotees honor their forefathers, seeking peace for departed souls and blessings for future generations.
The unique alignment of Pitru Paksha with a lunar eclipse in 2025 makes this year’s Shradh period especially significant for spiritual seekers and devotees.
