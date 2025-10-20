No Politics Over Zubeen’s Death, Says Dilip Saikia at Sonapur

Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia paid homage today at the memorial site of the late singer Zubeen Garg, honoring the legendary artist whose untimely death has left the state in mourning. Saikia, who arrived directly from Sonitpur, planted a Nahor sapling at the memorial premises, symbolizing life, resilience, and remembrance.

During his visit, Saikia called for an expedited investigation into the case surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death, urging authorities to bring all responsible parties to justice. “We demand strict punishment for all culprits involved,” he said, highlighting the party’s commitment to justice for the beloved artist.

In a major mobilisation, the BJP announced a statewide justice march (Samdal) from October 22 to 27 to rally public support for the cause. The march will kick off in Nalbari on October 22, followed by Mangaldoi on October 23, and will proceed to Dibrugarh and Cachar on October 24.

Responding to criticism over the party’s initiative, Saikia remarked, “People are free to criticize. But as a party, we will pursue justice relentlessly. Politics can be debated, but no one should exploit Zubeen’s death for political gain. Zubeen himself did not seek politics, and neither should anyone use this tragedy for political calculations. If anyone politicizes his death, we will respond firmly.”