When Zubeen Garg Fought For Pabitra Margherita: Actor Ravi Sarma Shares Story

Actor Ravi Sarma recently opened up about a dramatic incident from the early days of his career that revealed the fearless and loyal side of music legend Zubeen Garg.

Speaking during a television interview, Sarma reminisced about a confrontation that took place decades ago, which also involved the present Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, who was an actor at the time.

Recounting the event, Sarma said that the incident occurred during a meeting for a proposed Assamese film. “It was me, Zubeen, and Pabitra, and late actor Nipan Goswami also joined us as well. We were all sitting together discussing a movie project that was being planned. During the meeting, the producer of the film said something to Pabitra in a very harsh tone. That immediately angered Zubeen,” Sharma recalled.

According to Sarma, Zubeen Garg, known for his outspoken and fearless nature, did not take the insult lightly. “Zubeen stood up for Pabitra right away and retaliated. The argument escalated quickly, things spiraled out of the control,” Sarma shared.

He went on to describe the tense atmosphere of the time, hinting at the turbulent “ULFA days” in Assam. He said, “Those were different times, people with guns were not uncommon. Yet, Zubeen showed no fear. He stood his ground, confronting those people directly.”

Realizing that things could turn dangerous, Sarma said he had to intervene to prevent any harm. “I somehow managed to put Zubeen inside a car to protect him. I then stood in front of the car myself and warned those men not to come near him. I told them clearly that if they wanted to get to him, they would have to go through me first,” Sharma recalled.

He mentioned that the incident was one of many memories that he shared with the late singer. “We had even spoken about this particular incident once during a live TV interview with Zubeen,” Sarma said with a nostalgic smile.

Zubeen’s fearless attitude and deep compassion for others have long been part of his legacy. Beyond standing up for his friends, he was widely known for helping people in need, whether it was offering medical or financial support. His wealth was not currency, but his fans, who love and respect him unconditionally.

Notably, Pabitra Margherita, now serving as MoS for External Affairs, was deeply involved in the arrangements following Zubeen’s demise, from bringing his body back from Singapore to overseeing the final rites in Guwahati. While it was part of his official responsibility, It also reflected a deeply personal connection between Margherita and Zubeen, a bond rooted in years of friendship and mutual respect.

