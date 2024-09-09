Noonmati-Chandmari Flyover To Open By March 2025: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a midnight inspection of the ongoing construction of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover in Guwahati on Sunday night.
He assured that the Noonmati-Chandmari stretch shall be completed by March 2025, with full project completion by early 2026. The ambitious project, which is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 854 crores, aims to significantly improve connectivity in the region.
The 4-lane flyover will connect major points – from Noonmati FCI godown and the RBI office, easing traffic congestion and providing smoother transit between key areas in Guwahati.
The Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover, once completed, is expected to become a vital link for commuters, offering direct routes to important hubs like Rajgarh and Ulubari.
Sharing a video, he wrote on X, “It's past midnight now. I just inspected the ongoing work of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover. We'll open the Noonmati-Chandmari stretch by March 2025 and the rest by early 2026. We will also interconnect this flyover with key areas like Rajgarh & Ulubari in the coming days.”