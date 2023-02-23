Noonmati Double Murder Case: Police Recovers 'Machete' From Bondajan Beel

The city police on Thursday recovered the machete used in twin cold blooded murder case in Guwahati's Noonmati.

The development came after the top cops from the Commissionrate of police; Guwahati grilled the three accused at the Noonmati police station.

According to reports, the three defendants, Bondona Kalita, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, were interrogated for an hour at Noonmati Police Station before heading towards Bondajan beel for the search operation.

During the search, the police retrieved the sharp machete from Bondajan beel used in twin cold blooded murder case in Guwahati.

The three accused were again brought back to Noonmati Police Station.

Later, police headed to the local Patharquary and raided a store, and owner Imran Ansari was also apprehended.

It is learned that Imran allegedly sold the machete to Bondona Kalita at Rs 320.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Wednesday sent Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in Shraddha Walker-like murder, to police custody for another six days.

Bondona was earlier sent to four-day police custody which ended on Wednesday before she was again remanded in custody for additional six days.

After producing before the court, she was taken back to All Women Police Station in Panbazar.

Meanwhile, her two accomplices, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, were sent to seven-day police custody. They are currently under the police custody of Noonmati Police Station.

It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband and mother-in-law with help of the two accomplices.

The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in Meghalaya.

Addressing the media following the shocking incident that has grabbed headlines all over this week, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah said that on August 29, a missing report of the mother-son duo was filed by Bondona Kalita and later again on November 21, the nephew of Shankari Dey (mother-in-law) had filed another complaint at the Noonmati Police Station.

“Bondona had lodged the complaint after meeting with the DIG (CID) who passed on the case to us for proper investigation,” said Diganta Barah adding, “After that we brought Bondona Kalita under the ambit of the probe.”

The Guwahati Commissioner of Police further said, “Amarjyoti and Bondona had married 12 years ago. The duo had married without the consent of their families. Amarjyoti’s lifestyle was different from Bondona. He had many female friends, which frequently led to arguments between the couple. This further led to a strain in their married life.”