Guwahati Murder Case: Bondona Kalita Sent to 6-Day Police Custody

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Wednesday sent Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in Shraddha Walker-like murder, to police custody for another six days.
Earlier today, Bondona was produced before the CJM court in connection to the twin cold-blooded murder in Guwahati and the police wanted her custody for seven days.
Bondona was sent to four-day police custody which ended today before she was again remanded in custody for additional six days.
After producing before the court, she was taken back to All Women Police Station in Panbazar.
Meanwhile, her two accomplices, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, were sent to seven-day police custody. They are currently under the police custody of Noonmati Police Station.
It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband and mother-in-law with help of the two accomplices.
The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in Meghalaya.
Addressing the media following the shocking incident that has grabbed headlines all over this week, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah said that on August 29, a missing report of the mother-son duo was filed by Bondona Kalita and later again on November 21, the nephew of Shankari Dey (mother-in-law) had filed another complaint at the Noonmati Police Station.
“Bondona had lodged the complaint after meeting with the DIG (CID) who passed on the case to us for proper investigation,” said Diganta Barah adding, “After that we brought Bondona Kalita under the ambit of the probe.”
The Guwahati Commissioner of Police further said, “Amarjyoti and Bondona had married 12 years ago. The duo had married without the consent of their families. Amarjyoti’s lifestyle was different from Bondona. He had many female friends, which frequently led to arguments between the couple. This further led to a strain in their married life.”