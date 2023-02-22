Guwahati Murder Case: Bondona Kalita Sent to 6-Day Police Custody

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Wednesday sent Bondona Kalita, the prime accused in Shraddha Walker-like murder, to police custody for another six days.

Earlier today, Bondona was produced before the CJM court in connection to the twin cold-blooded murder in Guwahati and the police wanted her custody for seven days.

Bondona was sent to four-day police custody which ended today before she was again remanded in custody for additional six days.

After producing before the court, she was taken back to All Women Police Station in Panbazar.

Meanwhile, her two accomplices, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka, were sent to seven-day police custody. They are currently under the police custody of Noonmati Police Station.

It may be mentioned that Bondona Kalita is the prime accused who hatched the plot and killed her husband and mother-in-law with help of the two accomplices.

The trio murdered the mother-son duo, chopped their body into pieces and stuffed the parts in a refrigerator for three days before going on a spree disposing off the body parts in Meghalaya.