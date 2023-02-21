Noonmati Murder Case: Police Recovers Body Parts of Husband in Dawki

In a major development to the spine chilling murder incident at Guwahati, the city police on Tuesday recovered several missing parts of the remains of deceased Amarjyoti Dey from neighbouring state Meghalaya.

The city police earlier launched an search operation in the morning hours based on the confession made by the three accused and recovered the missing parts of the Amarjyoti's body including hands and legs in deep gorges located at Dawki.

The police also recovered the backbone of the deceased Amarjyoti along with a T-shirt from another place in Dawki.

Meanwhile, the prime accused of the cold-blooded murder Bondona Kalita suddenly fell ill while she was taken to Dawki in Meghalaya to search for the missing parts of her husband and mother-in-law’s body.

Later, she is being brought back to Guwahati for check up at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The prime accused Bondona Kalita allegedly killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey with help from her lover and another accomplice. They cut the bodies into smaller pieces and stored them in a refrigerator before getting rid of the remains which they dumped in several parts of neighbouring state Meghalaya. The incident is thought to have taken place several months ago.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had sent Bondona Kalita, the prime accused of the Shraddha Walkar-like murder to four-day police remand.

While two of her accomplices namely Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka were sent to seven-day police remand.

Guwahati Police on Monday produced the two accomplices Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka before the court. They are currently under the custody of Noonmati Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.