North East Cancer Hospital Organizes Workshop on Cutting-Edge Technology

North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI) in sponsorship with ICMR organized a 2-day workshop on December 10 (Saturday) and 11 (Sunday) with hands on training and real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and next generation sequencing (NGS) in clinical oncology and research.

More than 120 delegates from various universities and colleges have participated in these hands on training.

RT-PCR and next generation sequencing are cutting-edge technology in the field of diagnosis and therapeutic application in cancer treatment.

NGS is the latest technology where different gene mutations that occur in cancer can be detected. For targeted treatment for cancer, especially for breast, lung and colon cancer this has become as invaluable tool during the recent years.

The resource persons who delivered their expertise were Dr. Debasish Borbora, Dr. Rajesh Saha, Dr. Ram Kumar, Dr. Anuradha Chougule, Dr. Arvind Kurkute and Dr. Sreejayan Nambiar.

Dr. M.N. Baruah, Managing Director and Head Research Division spoke about the importance of NGS. Dr. Raj Changkakoti, Director NECHRI also stressed the importance of newer technology in the field of cancer treatment.

Dr. Gazi Naseem Ahmed, Organizing Secretary and HOD Department of Pathology and Molecular Biology presented the vote of thanks and expressed deep satisfaction for the overwhelming response.

The workshop was sponsored by ICMR, New Delhi as a part of their initiative to bring scientific knowledge to the masses.