NESO to Stage Protest Against CAA Across Northeast

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) will stage demonstrations across the northeast in lieu of 'Black Day' on Sunday.

The NESO had earlier said that it would observe December 11 as ‘Black Day’ to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

On December 11, 2019, the Rajya Sabha approved the Citizenship Amendment Bill for giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The organisation will put up black flags and black banners across the chief spots in the entire northeastern region today. The prime objective behind this action is to make the government realize that the organisation is completely against CAA.

NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa urged people of the region to unite against the “draconian law” and said that this action of the higher authority is a stringent law.

He is of the view that, this is a complete injustice towards the natives of northeast state. The government of India totally neglected the demands of the indigenous people of the state that stood against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Act is yet to be rolled out due to the absence of rules. The government has cited the outbreak of the pandemic for not framing them so far.