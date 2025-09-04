North East India Festival to Make Singapore Debut, Showcasing Culture & Tourism

Singapore will witness the debut of the North East India Festival (NEIF) from September 19 to 21 at the Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, bringing the vibrant culture, trade opportunities, and tourism offerings of India’s North Eastern Region (NER) to ASEAN audiences. The three-day festival aims to strengthen economic and cultural ties between Northeast India and Southeast Asia through exhibitions, live performances, and business networking.

The festival, aligned with India’s Act East Vision, has previously attracted large audiences in Bangkok (2019, 2022) and Ho Chi Minh City (2023). During the 2019 Bangkok edition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described NEIF as a key initiative to connect Southeast Asia through the Northeast of India.

This year’s edition coincides with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism. The event is being organised by Trend MMS with support from the Assam Association Singapore and North East India Association Singapore, under the aegis of the Indian High Commission and the Ministry of External Affairs, along with state governments from the Northeast.

The festival will kick off on September 19 with an inaugural ceremony attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, along with ministers from Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim, and top Singapore government officials. The opening will also feature an Investors’ Roundtable organised by the Singapore Business Forum, allowing North East leaders to meet one-on-one with Singaporean industrialists. Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, is expected to grace the closing session.

The main exhibition, running on September 20 and 21 from 10 AM to 10 PM, will feature around 60 stalls highlighting GI-certified products, One District One Product (ODOP) items, and food-processing and agro-horti products from the region. Visitors can explore curated handicrafts by ten award-winning artisans, Assam tea showcases with tasting sessions, regional cuisines, and innovative offerings from start-ups across the Northeast.

Cultural performances are expected to draw large crowds, with around 150 folk dancers presenting Lion Dance from Arunachal Pradesh, Sattriya, Tiwa, and Karbi dances from Assam, Manipuri dance, Hojagiri from Tripura, Warriors Dance from Nagaland, and more. Additionally, Indian cultural performers from SIFAS, Singapore, will add to the festival’s appeal.

Evenings will feature spectacular fashion shows highlighting Northeast Indian designers and their silk creations. Visitors can also experience top musical acts from the region, including Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg, Tripura rapper Borkung Hrangkhal, Naga folk rock singer Seyie Chuzo, and rock bands from Meghalaya such as Meba Offilia, Nokpante, and Six Frets.

The festival’s trade and tourism segments will showcase organic produce from Sikkim, teas, coffees, and spices, textiles and handicrafts from Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, and unique regional agricultural products. Tourism pavilions will highlight signature festivals like the Hornbill Festival, Cherry Blossom Festival, and Tawang Festival, alongside adventure travel routes off the beaten track.

Chief Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta said, “Singapore offers a space where cultures interact, commerce thrives, and new ideas build traction. Through the North East India Festival, our goal is to give entrepreneurs, artists, and tourism promoters a platform that connects them directly with global audiences. Visitors will experience the traditions and creativity of our region while discovering avenues for investment and collaboration. Whether in agriculture, textiles, travel, or creative sectors, the potential for meaningful partnerships is strong. We want this festival to spark dialogue that leads to sustained engagement between the Northeast and ASEAN countries.”

Entry to the festival is free, and organizers expect more than 400 participants, including government officials, artists, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, to attend India’s largest-ever cultural and trade event in Singapore.

