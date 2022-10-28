North Guwahati: Cops Bust Fake Gold Selling Gang, Arrest 2

In a massive seizure, police in North Guwahati captured fake gold and arrested two people in connection with it on Thursday.

According to reports, the seizure included a small boat as well as four small Jesus statues, all made of fake gold. Officials informed that the seized items weighed around two kilograms.

Based on specific inputs, with information from Additional Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district, Asif Ahmed, an operation was carried out in North Guwahati by Gauripur Police Station’s Officer In-charge Dileep Nath Hazarika and Deputy Inspector Upananda Kalita, during which the massive seizure was made.

Meanwhile, police also arrested two youths in connection with the matter on charges of smuggling and selling fake gold.

Officials intercepted a car and upon a thorough search, the fake gold items were found. The car, a Hyundai Venue bearing registration numbers AS 07U 5525, was also seized from their possession.