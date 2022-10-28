North Guwahati: Cops Bust Fake Gold Selling Gang, Arrest 2

In a massive seizure, police in North Guwahati captured fake gold and arrested two people in connection with it on Thursday.
According to reports, the seizure included a small boat as well as four small Jesus statues, all made of fake gold. Officials informed that the seized items weighed around two kilograms.
Based on specific inputs, with information from Additional Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district, Asif Ahmed, an operation was carried out in North Guwahati by Gauripur Police Station’s Officer In-charge Dileep Nath Hazarika and Deputy Inspector Upananda Kalita, during which the massive seizure was made.
Meanwhile, police also arrested two youths in connection with the matter on charges of smuggling and selling fake gold.
Officials intercepted a car and upon a thorough search, the fake gold items were found. The car, a Hyundai Venue bearing registration numbers AS 07U 5525, was also seized from their possession.
Moreover, officials also seized Rs one lakh, five thousand in cash and four mobile phones during the major operation.
Police said that the two accused were operating out of a lodge named ‘Kamakhya Lodge’ in North Guwahati for a long time and duped customers into buying the fake gold items.
Officials identified the two as Mohammad Abu Hanif, aged 26, and Mohammad Baharuddin, aged 23, both residents of Sonapur Reserve Village under Bihpuria Police Station in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.
Following their arrest, police have launched a massive drive against fake gold selling and smuggling operations, officials further mentioned. They said that they are suspecting the involvement of a major gang behind the operations.