North Guwahati Murder: Police Exhume Body of Woman From Paddy Field

The Gauripur police in North Guwahati in the presence of a magistrate on Wednesday afternoon recovered the body of the young woman from a paddy field.
According to a previous report, a young woman was brutally killed and buried in the paddy field by her lover in North Guwahati. The incident took place in Rangmahal village.
The body of the deceased identified as Sadeja Khatun was dug up by the police in the presence of the magistrate. Khatun originally hailed from Phulbari in the Dhubri district.
The accused lover Sahirul Islam was already apprehended by the police on Tuesday night from his rental place.
Notably, the accused is a resident of Goalpara and was residing as a tenant in North Guwahati. He was working as a contractual worker for Public Works Department (PWD) for the last couple of months.
Meanwhile, the decomposed body of the young woman has been sent for post-mortem by the police.