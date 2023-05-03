Woman Strangled to Death, Buried in Pit in North Guwahati

In a sensation incident, a young woman was brutally killed and buried in a pit by her lover in North Guwahati, reports emerged on Wednesday. The incident took place in Rangmahal village.
The accused, identified as Sahirul Islam, strangled his lover to death and buried her in a pit. Islam is a resident of Goalpara who was residing at a rental place in North Guwahati, sources informed.
Islam was working as a contractual worker for Public Works Department (PWD) who strangled the woman to death. The Gohpur police apprehended him on Tuesday night from his rental place.
The body of the deceased, identified as Sadeja Khatun, is yet to be recovered and will be dig out in the presence of the Magistrate.
The Sadeja was a resident of Phulbari in Dhubri district.
On April 3, the body of a married woman was found buried in soil in Assam’s Goalpara district.
The incident was reported at Kothalbari area in Goalpara’s Sutarpara where the body was put inside a sack and buried in soil.
The deceased was identified Arjina Begum who was suspected to have been killed by her husband.
Arjina’s family members alleged that the murder was premeditated by her husband, Mohibul Islam.
It was established that Arjina was missing for two days which led her family members to lodge a missing report at the police station.
Arjina’s family filed an FIR against Mohibul’s family in connection with her death.
Based on the complaint filed, the police apprehended Mohibul’s family members for questioning during which the entire matter came to light.