North Guwahati Police Nab 2 Infamous Decoits After Chase
In a significant achievement for law enforcement in North Guwahati, two notorious decoits were apprehended after a dramatic chase in Rangia on Wednesday. The operation, led by officers from the North Guwahati Police, resulted in the successful capture of the culprits who had been evading authorities for some time.
The apprehended suspects were identified as Rana Ali and Siddique Ali, both known for their involvement in multiple robbery cases in the region. The operation unfolded after the suspects attempted to flee after robbing a businessman in the Sila village in the North Guwahati area, prompting a pursuit by law enforcement personnel.
After a tense standoff, the Gauripur Police in North Guwahati managed to corner the suspects in Sila, where they were attempting to escape with stolen cash. The arrested individuals were found in possession of a significant amount of cash, totaling Rs 16,000, believed to be proceeds from their criminal activities.
Additionally, authorities seized a luxury vehicle and various incriminating materials from the suspects, indicating their involvement in other illicit activities. Efforts are underway to gather further evidence and ascertain the extent of their criminal network.
The successful operation underscores the dedication and vigilance of law enforcement agencies in tackling crime and maintaining public safety in Guwahati. However, three other decoits reportedly managed to escape from the grasps of the police which will be in the priority as investigations ensue.