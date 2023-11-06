Assam: 2 Decoits Killed In Firing That Left Cop Injured In Goalpara

A dreaded gun-battle ensued between police personnel and a gang of armed decoits in Assam's Goalpara on Monday in which two decoits were neutralized, officials informed.
According to officials, the incident took place at Nichinta village near Agia in the Goalpara district of Assam.
An operation based on specific inputs was carried out under the aegis of additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rituraj Doley against the dreaded decoit gang in a bid to nab them.
However, as the officials approached them, they were faced with firing from the opposite side. Finding no alternative, the team of police personnel had to resort to retaliatory firing.
In retaliation, two members of the decoit gang were shot dead on the scene, while the officer-in-charge (OC) of Agia Police Station, Manoj Kumar Das, sustained bullet wounds.
Officials identified one of the neutralized decoits as Amar Thapa, while the identity of the other was not immediately ascertained.
Meanwhile, officials further informed that a vehicle belonging to the gang of decoits that was found on the site of the firing incident, was seized during the operation.
Further information in connection with the matter is awaited.