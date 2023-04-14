Northeast Heading Towards New Awakening: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Northeast is headed towards a new awakening under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Assam CM was speaking at the newly constructed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati at Changsari where he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya ahead of the inauguration.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Guwahati for a day-long visit. He was accorded a warm welcome by CM Sarma upon arrival at the airport. From there the pair headed to Changsari where the newly constructed AIIMS Guwahati is located. This was the first of many developmental projects worth Rs 8,000 crores that PM Modi will be inaugurating.

The Assam CM said, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I would also like to thank Union health minister Mansukh Mandiviya.”

He said, “Our aim is to provide 24 hour health services. We want to erect a medical college in every district of the state. A new medical college will come up in the IIT Guwahati campus.”

CM Sarma also said, “We will be providing 1.1 crore people with Ayushman cards. Every family will be able to benefit from it. These promises will be fulfilled within the next one-and-a-half-month.”

“With the help of this card, every family will be able to avail healthcare services free of cost. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast is headed towards a new awakening,” added the Assam CM while recalling PM Modi’s old resolve.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed today in Guwahati for a one-day visit at around 11.30 am.

PM Modi will then virtually inaugurate a world class research hospital at IIT-Guwahati. The hospital has been set up in a joint effort by the Government of Assam and IIT.

He will then reach Khanapara Veterinary Field from IIT-Guwahati in a helicopter and from there the he will head to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra where he will attend a function at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. PM Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubliee celebration of the Gauhati High Court at around 1.45 pm.

After that, PM Modi will then spend some time at Koinadhara Guest House before leaving for Sarusajai stadium, where he was earlier slated to witness the mega Bihu event with Assam eyeing a Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu performance in a single venue.