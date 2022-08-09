Northeast’s first drone school inaugurated in Guwahati

Marking a new era in education, Northeast India's first remote pilot training school was inaugurated in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday.

Speaking at a function after the inauguration, Assam's Information Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta said that to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a hub for drone technology, the state government has taken the initiative to provide training to the youths in this field.

For the project, the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) has joined hands with EduRade, a start-up incubated at IIT-Guwahati and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park.

The school will have trainers certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for conducting the pilot license training program.

AMTRON has already got the approval of DGCA to start the remote pilot training school. AMTRON has acquired two micro category (not over 2 kg) and two small category (2-25 kg) indigenous drones for the training.