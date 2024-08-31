Northeasts' First NABL-Accredited Textile Testing Facility At NEHHDC

The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) achieved a milestone with its Textile Testing Laboratory at the Head Office in Garchuk, Guwahati, becoming the first NABL-accredited textile testing facility in Northeast India.
This prestigious accreditation marks a significant advancement in establishing rigorous standards for testing and quality assurance within the region's textile industry. The newly accredited laboratory is set to play a crucial role in ensuring the exceptional quality of textile products from the Northeast Region (NER).
Previously, local weavers and producers had to send their products to Kolkata for testing due to the absence of a regional facility. With the establishment of this state-of-the-art lab in Guwahati, they now have immediate access to high-quality testing services, reducing time and costs associated with external testing.
The accreditation not only enhances the lab's credibility but also provides formal recognition of its competency in delivering reliable testing, calibration, proficiency testing, and reference material services. This advancement is expected to boost the market position of NER's textile industry, instilling greater confidence among customers and stakeholders.