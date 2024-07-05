NEHHDC Empowers Northeast India's Textile MSMEs at Texworld Paris 2024

Northeast Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has orchestrated a groundbreaking initiative by rallying 14 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from Northeast India to showcase at Texworld Paris 2024. Supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) through its International Cooperation (IC) scheme, this effort aims to amplify the global footprint of the region's vibrant textile industry.
Texworld Paris, a prestigious global platform for textiles and fashion, provides an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to connect with international markets, spotlight innovative products, and forge vital business relationships.
The participation of Northeast Indian MSMEs, under NEHHDC's guidance, marks a significant stride in spotlighting the region's rich textile traditions and contemporary innovations on a global stage.
Representing diverse sectors, the 14 MSMEs unveiled an impressive array of handloom fabrics, handcrafted garments, and eco-friendly textiles. These enterprises not only preserve age-old traditions but also champion sustainable practices and modern designs that resonate with global consumers.
The IC scheme of the MSME Ministry supports Indian MSMEs in enhancing competitiveness and global reach. By facilitating financial assistance for international exhibitions, trade fairs, technology upgrades, and skill development, the scheme empowers MSMEs to expand their global presence. The participation of these 14 MSMEs at Texworld Paris underscores the scheme's effectiveness in fostering cross-border trade and collaborations.
NEHHDC also introduced its pioneering project, "Market Development by Way of Digitalization, Authentication, and Implementation of Traceability of the Handloom Sector in Northeastern States," funded by the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, at TEXWORLD Apparel Sourcing Show 2024 in Paris. This initiative, equipped with IoT devices for 10,000 weavers across Northeast India, aims to revolutionize the traditional handloom sector.
Each IoT device is linked to a QR code tag on handloom products, enabling customers to access details such as geographical origin, weaver identity, and videos showcasing the crafting process. This ensures transparency and authenticity, safeguarding against misrepresentation of machine loom products as handloom and preserving the integrity of genuine handcrafted items.
NEHHDC's innovative approach is poised to elevate Northeast India's handloom sector, promoting its cultural heritage while bolstering export potential and opening new international markets. By integrating cutting-edge technology with traditional craftsmanship, NEHHDC reinforces its commitment to sustainable development and global competitiveness.