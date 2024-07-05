NEHHDC Empowers Northeast India's Textile MSMEs at Texworld Paris 2024

NEHHDC also introduced its pioneering project, "Market Development by Way of Digitalization, Authentication, and Implementation of Traceability of the Handloom Sector in Northeastern States," funded by the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER), Government of India, at TEXWORLD Apparel Sourcing Show 2024 in Paris. This initiative, equipped with IoT devices for 10,000 weavers across Northeast India, aims to revolutionize the traditional handloom sector.