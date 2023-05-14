Northeast’s First Pilates Studio ‘Reform’ Launched in Guwahati

Samir Purohit added, “We have wanted to make Pilates accessible and available to people across the country. Our studio opening in Guwahati has taken us a step closer to that dream. We hope Guwahati is ready for us, and ready to experience the magic of Pilates.”

The new studio is the first fully equipped Pilates studio and is spread across 2000 square feet. It has been built with the aim to help clients focus on mind and body forms of exercise with cutting-edge equipment like Reformers, Stability chairs, and Arc barrel.

The workouts will focus on Pilates and its principles and ensures that one is very well-centered and connected with themselves, physically and mentally.

Payal and Mridul who are the franchise owners of Reform Guwahati emphasised how the studio has abundant natural lighting to make you feel at home and unwind and how all the activities are altered as per the necessities of our clients.