Silchar Jailbreak: Three Jail Officials Suspended

An order issued on May 12 by the Inspector General of Prisons stated, “Whereas it has been informed by the Superintendent, of Central Jail, Silchar, Vide his letter No. SCJ 46/2023/871 dated 12.5.2023 that Sudip Banerjee, Jailor of Central Jail, Silchar, is to be held responsible for the incident of escape of two convicts from the said jail on 10.5.2023.”