Silchar Jailbreak: Three Jail Officials Suspended

Following the incident of two murder convicts serving life sentences escaping from Silchar Central Jail in Assam’s Cachar district, three jail officials including the jailor were placed under suspension, reports emerged on Sunday.
The suspended jail officials have been identified as Jailor Sudip Banerjee, Head Warden Parimal Kanti Dhar and Warden Ajimuddin Laskar.
An order issued on May 12 by the Inspector General of Prisons stated, “Whereas it has been informed by the Superintendent, of Central Jail, Silchar, Vide his letter No. SCJ 46/2023/871 dated 12.5.2023 that Sudip Banerjee, Jailor of Central Jail, Silchar, is to be held responsible for the incident of escape of two convicts from the said jail on 10.5.2023.”
“As such in exercise of powers conferred under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, and pending Disciplinary Proceeding, Sudip Banerjee, Jailor of Central Jail, Silchar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders,” it added.
Meanwhile, in a separate order issued by the Deputy IG of Prisons, Assam, Ajimuddin Laskar, Warden of Central and Parimal Kanti Dhar, Head Warden of Central Jail, Silchar were placed under suspension with immediate effect subject to pending departmental proceeding.
Last Wednesday, two prisoners fled by digging a tunnel under the wall of Silchar Central Jail. On receiving the news, the police immediately started an investigation. Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha, Additional SP (Crime) also visited the jail premises as part of the investigation.
The incident raised concerns about the security arrangements of the central jail and the responsibilities of the authorities.