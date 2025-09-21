Not in an Isuzu, Not in a Range Rover: Zubeen to Arrive Today in This Vehicle…

Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, will today be brought to his residence in Kahilipara in a solemn and poignant journey. The singer, who passed away in Singapore, will be transported from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport, Guwahati, in a floral-adorned ambulance.

A chartered flight carrying Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains will depart from New Delhi, towards Guwahati. Upon arrival, his body will be transferred from the aircraft to the carefully decorated ambulance, which will then proceed to his cherished home in Kahilipara.

The vehicle, adorned with Rajnigandha flowers, is a moving tribute to the legendary singer whose music touched millions across Assam and beyond. While many in Assam are familiar with the popular registration AS 01 EJ 9999, symbolically linked to Zubeen, today the city witnesses a rare moment where fans can pay their respects up close.

This carefully arranged procession ensures that the people of Assam can honor Zubeen Garg with dignity and love, marking the beginning of his final journey through the streets of Guwahati to his home.