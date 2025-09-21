BREAKING: Assam CM Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg at Delhi Airport

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with several dignitaries, paid solemn tribute to Zubeen Garg at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport following the arrival of the late singer’s mortal remains from Singapore.

The Air India flight AI2116, carrying the mortal remains, departed Singapore at 7:10 PM (IST) and reached Delhi late on Saturday night. From here, the mortal remains are scheduled to depart for Assam at 2 AM, marking the next leg of the final journey of the legendary singer.

Fans and admirers will have the opportunity to pay their last respects to Zubeen Garg tomorrow, September 21, at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati. Public tribute timings have been set from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, ensuring that thousands of admirers from across the state can honor the man whose music touched countless lives.

The passing of Zubeen Garg has plunged Assam into mourning, with tributes continuing to pour in for the cultural icon who transcended generations and left an indelible mark on the state’s identity.