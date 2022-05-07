Noted Assamese writer Robin Gohain passes away

Robin Gohain, the elder brother of noted Assamese intellectual and litterateur Hiren Gohain breathed his last at a private hospital on Friday night.

He was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments at the private hospital for the past few days. His age at the time of death was 89 years.

A noted writer, Robin Gohain was associated with the Gananatya Andolan (People’s Theatre Movement). He also wrote for the popular Assamese magazine ‘Amar Pratinidhi’, which was edited by the legendary Assamese music maestro Bhupen Hazarika.