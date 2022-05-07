Mohali Court Orders Punjab Police To Arrest BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga

A court in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday directed the Punjab police to arrest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on charges of making provocative statements and promoting enmity.
The court ordered the state police to produce him before it after a case was registered against him. This comes a day after Bagga was taken into custody by Punjab police from his Delhi residence, reported ANI.
Punjab police had detained national secretary of the ruling party’s youth wing in the same case on Friday. However, Delhi police intervened by obtaining a search warrant based on a kidnapping complaint filed by the father of Bagga.
It may be noted that an FIR had been registered against him on April 1 for his remarks on March 30 for his part in a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal.
The Punjab police then obtained an arrest warrant against him from the Mohali court today.