Noted Intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain Conferred ‘Pragya Sadhak Award’

Noted intellectual of Assam, Dr. Hiren Gohain has been awarded the Pragya Sadhak Award on Sunday.

The award was conferred on Gohain by the Anirban Sanskritik Gusthi of Teok.

While speaking to media persons after the award function, Hiren Gohain took a jibe at the BJP-led state government in Assam.

Gohain said, “The government is trying to provide land to businessmen in the name of Mission ‘Basundhara’. People need to keep enough land in villages so that children get space for sports and other recreational activities."

Speaking on the Assam-Meghalaya border issue, Hiren Gohain claimed that no boundary exist between the two states as the government could not demarcate the borders till date.

He also pointed out that due to lack of strong Khasi leadership, there is no development of the people.

Hiren Gohain further said, “The various movements held across Assam by different tribal organizations are turning out to be misleading. Many leaders and artists have been profited by these movements. However many artists and scholars are misguiding general people.”