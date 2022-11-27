India Known for Low-Cost International Space Standard Technology: PM Modi

Hailing the stupendous achievement by the private sector in launching the 'Vikram S' satellite, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that now India is recognized for its low-cost international space standard technology.

While addressing the nation on the 95th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Prime Minister Modi talked about the recently launched 'Vikram S' satellite and said that with the launch of 'Prarambh' the country witnessed new history being made in the space sector.

"On the 18th of November, the whole country witnessed new history being made in the space sector. On this day, India sent its first rocket into space, which was designed and prepared by the private sector of India. The name of this rocket is - 'Vikram S'," said PM Modi.

He further said that the Vikram S Rocket is equipped with many features and some crucial parts of this rocket have been made through 3D printing.

Prime Minister Modi while lauding Indian classical music and its craze outside the country said that the exports of Indian classical musical instruments have increased and their biggest buyers include the developed countries such as USA and UK.

"The export of musical instruments from India has increased by 3.5 times since last year. It shows the interest of the world in Indian classical music. In the last eight years, musical instrument exports have increased by 3.5 times; electrical musical instrument exports have also increased by 60 times. This indicates that the craze for Indian culture and music is increasing across the world," PM Modi said.