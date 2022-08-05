Noted Xatriya Dancer From Assam, Gorima Hazarika Passes Away

Noted Odissi and Xatriya dancer from Assam, Gorima Hazarika passed away in Guwahati on Friday. She was 83 years old at the time of her death.

An accomplished Kathak dancer and performer who was also into painting, set designing and choreography, Hazarika was an exceptional Xatriya dancer of her time. Her works instilled meaningful themes and social messages.

Hazarika was born on April 27, 1939 to Lokbandhu Dr. Bhubaneshwar Barua and Indraprabha Barua in Assam’s Guwahati. She was the youngest of five siblings.

She began taking dance lessons from a very young age and became an expert in Kathak and Xatriya. She took admission in Delhi School of Art in 1962. Finding similarities between Odissi and Xatriya, she was soon drawn to it.

Gormia Hazarika founded the Mitali Kala Kendra in Assam in 1982 under the guidance of Odissi Guru Muralidhar Majhi of Rabindra Bharati University. It is a part of Mitali Sangha which was established in 1969 to work towards the betterment of women and children.

She worked tirelessly with Pt. Dr. Maheswar Neog to put Xatriya on the world map at a time when it was forbidden to females. She is also credited for changing the costume of Xatriya dance, doing away with the plain white cloth and using paat and buta designs.