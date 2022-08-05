CWG 2022 Round-Up: Medals Tally Rises To 19 With 5 Golds

In yet another historic win at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the men’s’ long jump final event becoming the first Indian male athlete to win a medal in long jump on Day 7.

With a jump of 8.08 m, Sreeshankar finished second to clinch the silver medal.

Elsewhere, Para-Powerlifter Sudhir won the gold medal, India’s first in Para-Powerlifting at the CWG. He beat Nigeria’s Ikechukwu Obichukwu (133.5 points) by 0.9 points in the final to win gold.

Moreover, Indian boxers assured medals for the nation as well with Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Sagar and Rohit Tokas all advancing to their respective semi-finals.

In addition, the Indian men’s hockey team defeated Wales to enter the semi-final stage in a must-win match, while sprinter Hima Das qualified for women’s 200 m semis.