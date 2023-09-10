Notorious Bike Thieves Held In Nighttime Raid by Guwahati Police

In a significant development stemming from an operation conducted based on a tip-off, a joint team from Hatigaon Police Station and Basistha Police Station in Guwahati successfully apprehended two habitual snatchers on Saturday night.
The suspects have been identified as Anup Timung (19), and Biswajit Timung (27). Both individuals hail from Lichubagan Hengarabari in Dispur.
During a thorough search, the police discovered a stolen scooty, which had been provided to the culprits by Kanak Boro (19), from the same locality. Subsequently, Kanak Boro was apprehended.
Further investigation led to the recovery of three additional stolen scooties hidden at Baghorbori. These scooties were reported as stolen from the Gandhi Basti Borbari area.
In connection with this case, two more individuals believed to be involved were arrested. They are Biswajit Ramchiary (18), son of Rabin Ramchiary from Medaghat PS Barama, Baksa, and Arjun Chamua (19), son of Lakhya Chamua from Nayanpur, Ganeshguri, PS Dispur.
The authorities are continuing their probe into this case to unearth more details and potentially dismantle any criminal network associated with these thefts.