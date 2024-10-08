Novotel Guwahati Unveils Bengali Theme Dinner Buffet For Durga Puja

In celebration of Durga Puja, Novotel Guwahati invites food enthusiasts to partake in a vibrant culinary experience with its exclusive Bengali theme dinner buffet, aptly named Mahabhoj. This delightful buffet will run from October 9 to 12, from 7 pm to 11 pm, at the hotel's renowned restaurant, The Square.
The buffet promises to be a feast for the senses, featuring an extensive array of traditional Bengali delicacies meticulously crafted by the hotel's talented Bengali chef, Laltu Saha. Guests can look forward to a lavish spread that showcases the rich flavors and culinary traditions of Bengal, including mouthwatering dishes such as fish curry, fragrant basanti pulao, and a selection of delectable sweets like gur payesh and rasgulla.
Each day will present a unique culinary journey, with signature dishes including Kosha Mangsho with Luchi, Baked Mishti Doi, Cholar Dal, Aloor Dom with Luchi, Bhapa Chingri, Mutton Dakbunglow, Shorshe Diye Machh, Beguni, and an enticing variety of desserts such as Roshogulla, Rajbhog, Shondesh, Malpua, Rasmalai, and Payesh. This carefully curated menu aims to transport guests to the heart of Bengali culture, providing a genuine taste of Mahabhoj.
The festive atmosphere will be further enhanced by traditional décor and live cultural performances, ensuring that every guest enjoys an immersive experience that captures the essence of Durga Puja. Whether celebrating with family, friends, or colleagues, Novotel Guwahati’s Mahabhoj buffet offers a perfect setting to embrace the spirit of the festival.
Expressing his excitement for the occasion, Manmeet Singh, General Manager of Novotel Guwahati, remarked, “As the city resonates with the divine energy of celebrations of Durga Puja, Novotel Guwahati invites you to immerse in the festive spirit. Based on the emotions of this festivity of warmth, togetherness, goodness, traditions, and love, we have specially crafted a culinary journey that promises an authentic taste and flavor of Bengal. Join us in celebrating the victory of good over evil, and create unforgettable memories with family and friends.”
Food lovers are encouraged to secure their spot at this grand celebration, as reservations are recommended. For more information or to book a table, guests can contact +91 7577884022.