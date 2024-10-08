Novotel Guwahati Unveils Bengali Theme Dinner Buffet For Durga Puja

Expressing his excitement for the occasion, Manmeet Singh, General Manager of Novotel Guwahati, remarked, “As the city resonates with the divine energy of celebrations of Durga Puja, Novotel Guwahati invites you to immerse in the festive spirit. Based on the emotions of this festivity of warmth, togetherness, goodness, traditions, and love, we have specially crafted a culinary journey that promises an authentic taste and flavor of Bengal. Join us in celebrating the victory of good over evil, and create unforgettable memories with family and friends.”